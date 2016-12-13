UPDATE 1-Trump picks Exxon chief Tillerson as secretary of state

Most people don't comprehend the depth there is to politics. We'll be looking at this subject from a few different perspectives. If you've been doing a bit of research about it before this we might go over a few of the same ground in this short article, however you might be amazed at the most recent specifics.

WASHINGTON, Dec 13- President-elect Donald Trump announced Exxon-Mobil Corp's Rex Tillerson as his choice for secretary of state on Tuesday, praising the business leader as a successful international dealmaker who has led a global operation. Tillerson's experience in diplomacy stems from making deals with foreign countries for the world's largest...