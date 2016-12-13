Italian banks and Mediaset boost European shares to 11-month high

As with any area of interest, there is a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to politics. There are lots of different points of views on the subject and we'll be taking an in-depth look at those. If you have been a little bit of research concerning it before then we may discuss a few of the same ground in this short article, but you might be surprised at the most up-to-date information.

LONDON, Dec 13- Italian banks surged in choppy trading on Tuesday, supported by Unicredit's latest efforts to bolster its balance sheet and a surge in Mediaset on takeover speculation. Italy's banking index rose more than 3 percent, helped by a 7 percent rise in UniCredit after it unveiled plans to raise 13 billion euros in the country's biggest share issue.