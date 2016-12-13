China stocks rebound on solid retail sales and factory output data

As with every topic, there is much more than meets the eye when it comes to politics. We'll be looking at this topic from a few diverse viewpoints. If you've been doing a bit of research concerning it before then we might go over some of the same ground in this short article, but you might be amazed at the most recent knowledge.

SHANGHAI, Dec 13- China stocks erased early losses to end roughly flat on Tuesday, as better-than expected November retail sales and factory output data encouraged bargain-hunting after the previous session's slump. On Monday, China stocks suffered their biggest drop since June to hit a one-month low. Investors were rattled by fresh regulatory curbs on...