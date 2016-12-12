FOREX-Dollar steadies vs yen as Treasury yields come off highs, Fed awaited

Politics is definitely a diversified topic. There are several different perspectives on the matter and we will be taking an in-depth look at those. If you have been a little bit of investigation regarding it before this we may go over a few of the same ground in this article, however you might be amazed at the most recent facts.

*Euro holds gains made on higher bund yields, Italy relief. TOKYO, Dec 13- The dollar steadied against the yen and euro on Tuesday as a surge in Treasury yields was tempered and as the market braced for the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting starting later in the day. The common currency had gained 0.7 percent overnight, helped by higher German bund...